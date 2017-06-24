Eid 2017: Importance And Significance Of This Day

Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, is expected to begin on the evening of June 25 and end on the evening of June 26. The exact date of Eid changes each year depending on a combination of the sighting of the moon and astronomical calculations. Prophet Muhammad is said to have received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month.Also known as Eid al-Fitr, the festival implies the breaking of the fasting with the sighting of new moon at night.Eid marks the start of Shawwal, which begins with a feast to end the period of fasting. People start their day early by chanting Salat ul-Fajr (the daily prayers). This is followed by a hearty breakfast before heading off to pray at a mosque or outdoor prayer venue.Eid ul-Fitr is seen as a day that brings people together. Muslims look forward to this day as an occasion of peace, happiness and festivity. It's seen as a day for special prayers. On this day, some people also visit burial grounds to pay respect to the departed souls - this is a custom which is known as ziyarat-al-qubur.Muslims often purchase new clothes for the occasion, and take part in festivals and celebrations. Gifts and cards are often exchanged among friends and family.Countries in the Indian subcontinent like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh observed fast from May 28 this year.Traditionally, Eid celebration is a public holiday in many Muslim-majority countries.