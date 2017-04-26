Dinakaran Arrested, Panneerselvam Camp To Step Up Pressure For Expulsion: 10 Points

TTV Dinakaran and his aide Sukesh Chandrasekhar have been arrested in cash-for-symbol case.

New Delhi: Nephew of the jailed AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, TTV Dinakaran was arrested by the Delhi Police around Tuesday midnight on charges of fixing a deal to bribe Election Commission officials to get the party's 'two leaves' election symbol allotted for the Amma faction that he led as his aunt's proxy. The Crime Branch believes that the 27-year-old man, Sukesh Chandrasekar, arrested from a south Delhi hotel with bundles of 2,000 rupee currency notes totalling Rs 1.3 crore was trying to touch base with poll panel officials to influence the outcome of the proceedings before the Election Commission for the AIADMK's symbol. Dinakaran's arrest on Tuesday could further weaken the hold of the AIADMK's Deputy General Secretary over the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, and hurl the party's two factions - one represented by former chief minister O Panneerselvam and the other, by Chief Minister E Palaniswami - closer.