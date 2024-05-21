'Beat Drums, Clang Thalis,' PM Tells Varanasi Women How To Boost Polling

"Anti-women" Opposition versus the BJP welfare schemes -- this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to women in Varanasi today. And his special request to them was to ensure maximum possible voting.

"Collect 20-25 women and go to the polling stations beating drums, clanging thalis, singing songs. If we can hold eight or 10 such processions at each booth, the voting figures will shoot up," he told the massive gathering of women this evening.

The Congress, the Prime Minister said, was against reservation, its ally, the Samajwadi Party is lax about law and order.

"If something happens, then SP will say 'boys can make mistakes'. Let the boys 'make mistakes' in Yogi-ji's realm, then they will see," he said, recalling the 2014 shocker from the SP's late patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had sparked outrage with his comment questioning the death sentence to three men convicted for two gang-rapes in Mumbai. "Should rape cases be punished with hanging? They are boys, they make mistakes," he had said.