Devendra Fadnavis, Again. Latur, Congress Turf, Seems To Have Picked BJP

A campaign led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appears to have worked in Latur, the district in Maharashtra that has been wrecked by five years of consecutive drought. This afternoon, the BJP was well ahead of the Congress, which currently holds the corporation in Latur, which has 70 members.Latur voted on Wednesday. "If the BJP is voted to power," Mr Fadnavis said recently, the party would "ensure Latur becomes drought-free".In February, the 46-year-old Chief Minister was credited with the BJP's resounding victory in local elections in regions like Amravati and Pune. In Mumbai, the BJP was a close runner-up to the Shiv Sena in its best result ever for the vastly-rich corporation in the financial capital. In rural areas where the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have traditionally been strong the ruling party has made major inroads in local elections.Earlier this month, the Chief Minister told voters in Latur that farmers who could not use electric pumps because of a power shortage would not have to pay electricity bills."In order to provide better electricity, we will provide Rs 561 crore for Marathwada region. Previously, the governments used to provide around Rs 300-400 crore for the purpose," he also said and pledged more water tankers, better electricity and education for children in rural areas.Last year, trains carrying water pulled into Latur every day for nearly four months as an intervention after a severe crisis in the area due to the monsoon failing for the fifth year.Latur is considered the bastion of the family of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Congress, and a loss today will severely dent the party, already reeling from its losses in a state that it ruled for 10 years till 2014.For the BJP, a win today will consolidate its position as Maharashtra's number one party, up from number four only a few years ago.