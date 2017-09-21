Why Not Deport Rohingya, Myanmar Will Accept Them: Home Minister Rajnath Singh They are not refugees, nor have they taken asylum, Rajnath Singh said of the nearly 40,000 people who the Centre has said it will remove from India, provoking international criticism.

Centre says it will move to deport 40,000 Rohingya Muslims Supreme Court told some Rohingya have links to Pakistan terror groups Some Rohingya leaders want to incite communal violence, says Centre



They are not refugees, nor have they taken asylum, the minister said of the nearly 40,000 people who the Centre has said it will remove from India, provoking international criticism.



On Monday,



The Supreme Court is deciding an appeal lodged on behalf of Rohingya against the deportation plan. The Home Ministry submitted written details arguing that the hardline stance is justified by the security threat posed by illegal immigrant Rohingya,



The Rohingya are denied citizenship in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and regarded as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots that date back centuries.



The Home Ministry said the illegal influx of large numbers of Rohingya into India began four to five years ago, long before an exodus that saw more than 4,00,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh since August 25 to escape a Myanmar military counter-insurgency offensive that the United Nations has called



The court will next hear the matter on October 3.



The government told judges it has received information on Rohingya involvement in plots by ISIS and other "extremist groups" to ignite communal and sectarian violence in India.



Senior Home Ministry official Mukesh Mittal said the government will privately show the court material gathered from "sensitive investigations" to substantiate the claims in its affidavit.



