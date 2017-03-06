Delhi International Airport Adjudged World's Second Best Large Airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been declared the world's second best airport in the highest passenger handling capacity category by the Airports Council International (ACI).The announcement was made by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) on Monday. DIAL is a GMR Group-led consortium that manages and operates the IGI Airport.The airport shares the second spot with Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport of Mumbai and Singapore's Changi Airport. IGIA attained the second position globally, only after Incheon Airport, South Korea.As per Airports Council International (ACI), ASQ 2016 rankings, the IGIA has been named the world's second best airport in its highest category of airports which handle over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA).According to DIAL, IGIA's ASQ score increased substantially from 4.96 in 2015 to 4.99 in 2016."As we witness robust growth, we look forward to strong collaboration and support of airport stakeholders as well as our passengers. We are now geared to undertake the expansion works at Delhi Airport," said I. Prabhakara Rao, Chief Executive Officer, DIAL."IGIA Master Plan-2016 will further enhance the experience of our passengers and create new benchmark for the aviation community worldwide."DIAL pointed out that the airport has recorded substantial improvement after the GMR led consortium took over the operations in 2006.The ASQ measures passengers' views of 34 key performance indicators including airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants.