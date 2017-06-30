'Deeply Concerned': India On Recent Chinese Actions In Sikkim Sector

India has said it is "deeply concerned" about China's road building in Doklam and asked China to observe restraint. In a statement today, the foreign ministry said China's road construction in the Sikkim sector represents a "significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India".China's People's Liberation Army is building a road in Doklam area, over which there is a territorial dispute between China and Bhutan. The area -- located at a tri-junction of India, Tibet and Bhutan - is currently under Chinese control.While Bhutan has lodged formal objections with the Chinese government, the foreign ministry said Indian personnel, who were present at general area Doka La, "approached the Chinese construction party and urged them to desist from changing the status quo". The matter has simultaneously been taken up on a diplomatic level with the Chinese government.Yesterday, Beijing had alleged that Indian border troops had crossed the boundary in the Sikkim sector and entered Chinese territory. It had virtually accused India of having a "hidden agenda" -- hinting that New Delhi was trying to stop it from building the road on Bhutan's behalf.New Delhi today said in 2012, the two governments had reached an agreement that the tri-junction boundary points between India, China and third countries will be finalized in consultation with the concerned countries. "Any attempt, therefore, to unilaterally determine tri-junction points is in violation of this understanding," the statement from the foreign ministry read.