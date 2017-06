President Pranab Mukherjee addressing the GST launch event.

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation from the Central Hall of Parliament at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) launch event. After his speech, he launched the landmark tax reform along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his address, Mr Mukherjee also spoke about his experience as Finance Minister and described the the launch of GST as a "moment of satisfaction" for him.