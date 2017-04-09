Crucial By-polls Underway In Srinagar, Delhi And 7 Other States: 10 points

Polling stations in Srinagar have been declared sensitive after threats from militants and separatists.

New Delhi: Amid calls for boycott by separatist leaders and heavy security cover, voting began for Srinagar by-poll this morning. The stakes are high for the National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, who is contesting against the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) Nazir Khan. More than 1,500 polling stations have been set up where about 12.61 lakh are expected to vote. The AAP is also trying to reclaim the Rajouri Garden seat in the national capital after legislator Jarnail Singh was sent to Punjab for the assembly elections. Voting is on in seven other states while three more states get ready for polls on April 12. The counting of votes will take place on April 13 and April 15.