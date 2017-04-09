Crucial By-polls Underway In Srinagar, Delhi And 7 Other States: 10 points

Polling stations in Srinagar have been declared sensitive after threats from militants and separatists.
New Delhi: Amid calls for boycott by separatist leaders and heavy security cover, voting began for Srinagar by-poll this morning. The stakes are high for the National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, who is contesting against the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) Nazir Khan. More than 1,500 polling stations have been set up where about 12.61 lakh are expected to vote. The AAP is also trying to reclaim the Rajouri Garden seat in the national capital after legislator Jarnail Singh was sent to Punjab for the assembly elections. Voting is on in seven other states while three more states get ready for polls on April 12. The counting of votes will take place on April 13 and April 15.
Here is the 10-point guide on the key by-polls in 12 states:
For the Srinagar seat, nine candidates are in the fray. The seat fell vacant after PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra resigned to protest the 'atrocities' on people during the agitation after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed by the security forces on July 8. It was also Mr Abdullah's first electoral defeat in his over 35-year-long political career.
Internet services in three districts under the Srinagar constituency were suspended last night to prevent rumours surrounding polls. The Election Commission also banned exit polls for the two Lok Sabha seats of Srinagar and Anantnag, which goes to polls on April 12.
Security has been stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir after separatists asked people to boycott the polls. A government school designated as a polling station was set on fire in Beerwa on Friday.
The closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to multiple avalanches also made things difficult as around 5,000 personnel on election duty were stranded for three days before the road was reopened today. SP Vaid, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Our forces which were coming by road were stuck at different patches, but we have internally mobilised forces and we will do fine."
West Delhi's Rajouri Garden will choose its legislator in a three-cornered contest. AAP legislator Jarnail Singh had quit the seat after the party decided to field him in Punjab assembly elections against the Akali Dal Chief Parkash Singh Badal. The AAP has fielded a new face, Harjeet Singh. Meenakshi Chandela, who belongs to a politically influential family, will represent Congress. The BJP-SAD combine will have veteran Manjinder Singh Sirsa who had won the seat in 2013.
By-poll in Karnataka is crucial for the Congress. Two assembly seats, Gundlupet which comes under Chamrajnagar district and Nanjangud, vote today. In Gundlupet, the by-elections were necessitated due to the death of the Congress' HS Mahadeva Prasad. His wife, Gita Mahadev Prasad, is contesting on a Congress ticket. A video emerged on Saturday that showed BS Yeddyurappa handing over money to a family in Chamrajnagar district, about 150 km from Bengaluru. The video came a day after BJP lodged a complaint against Congress women's wing president Lakshmi Hebbalkar's based on another video accusing her of distributing money. The Election Commission will examine the two videos before initiating any action.
Ater in Madhya Pradesh will vote today to elect a new legislator. This seat made news after a video of demonstration of an EVM in Bhind went viral last week. The Election Commission has decided to have many Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail EVMs for Ater and Bandhavgarh. This will be the first run of VVPAT machines in Madhya Pradesh with 435 in Ater and 395 in Bandhavgarh.
Bypoll in Chennai's Radhakrishnan Nagar, which was necessitated due to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, will see Sasikala Natarajan's nephew TTV Dinakaran against E Madhusudhanan from O Panneerselvam's camp. Days before polling, taxmen raided houses of minister C Vijayabaskar and actor Sarath Kumar who are accused of handing out cash for votes. Documents seized during the raids reveal 80 crores have been paid to voters, tax officials say. Ms Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jaykumar is also contesting the by-election slated for April 12.
Dhemaji in Assam witnesses perennial flood and erosions and that is the key poll issue for all the parties. While the BJP has fielded seasoned politician Ranoj Pegu, Congress had brought in popular leader Babul Sonowal. The bypolls are seen as battle for resurgence for the Congress. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was the local MP from this region before winning assam polls.
Voting is underway in Rajasthan's Dholpur, West Bengal's Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat, BJP-stronghold Bhoranj in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand's Litipara.