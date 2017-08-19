Coastal Regions Worst Affected By Swine Flu As Cases Spike: 10 Points

Maharashtra has reported the largest number of confirmed swine flu cases (4,011), and deaths (409).

New Delhi: There has been a spurt in swine flu cases reported from Gujarat due to the H1N1 virus that has killed 242 people across the western state this year, next only to Maharashtra where official statistics compiled by the Union Health Ministry indicate 400 people have died. The spike in deaths has prompted the Vijay Rupani government to ask doctors to prescribe Tamiflu to all patients with general fever. The Chief Minister had also carried out surprise checks at public hospitals in major cities that have witnessed a large number of infections.