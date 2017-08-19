Coastal Regions Worst Affected By Swine Flu As Cases Spike: 10 Points

Maharashtra has reported the largest number of confirmed swine flu cases (4,011), and deaths (409).
New Delhi: There has been a spurt in swine flu cases reported from Gujarat due to the H1N1 virus that has killed 242 people across the western state this year, next only to Maharashtra where official statistics compiled by the Union Health Ministry indicate 400 people have died. The spike in deaths has prompted the Vijay Rupani government to ask doctors to prescribe Tamiflu to all patients with general fever. The Chief Minister had also carried out surprise checks at public hospitals in major cities that have witnessed a large number of infections.
Here are the 10 big developments in this story:
Out of the 19,000 confirmed swine flu cases this year across the country, nearly 930 people died this year, according to Union Health Ministry statistics that accounts for information received till 13 August.
Maharashtra has reported the largest number of confirmed swine flu cases (4,011), and deaths (409).
According to the health ministry data, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also had a large number of swine flu cases but its public health machinery, in contrast to Gujarat, has been able to minimise the loss of life.
Gujarat reported 1,609 cases as compared to Tamil Nadu's 2,969 this year. But Tamil Nadu lost only 15 people to swine flu this year. In comparison, 190 people have lost their lives in Gujarat till 13 August and continues to mount.
By Friday, 242 people had been confirmed to have died according to state government figures.
Nearly 90 per cent of the deaths in Gujarat have been reported in the last two months. In the last 24 hours alone, 12 people had died.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has requested the Centre to send a team of medical experts to suggest steps to prevent the spread of the H1N1 virus infection.
The coastal regions of the country have been worst affected by the flu due to high moisture content in the atmosphere and insufficient medications to save people from the viral attack.
The sudden increase in swine flu cases is being attributed to the unprecedented temperature fluctuation in the city leading up to problems like sore-throat, and dementia.
Four cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara Surat and Rajkot - have reported the maximum number of cases in Gujarat, nearly 7 out of every 10 cases of the state's swine flu infections.