'Can't Let Cat Out Of Bag': On Dawood Ibrahim, Minister VK Singh's Hint

Amid reports that the properties of India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim have been seized by the UK government, union minister VK Singh commented today that "things are happening" but added: "We can't let the cat out of the bag".Reports say Dawood's properties worth nearly seven billion dollars have been seized by the British government."We will not talk about Dawood at all. Certain things are happening. We can't let the cat be let out of the bag," Mr Singh told reporters in Kerala.Dawood, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts in which nearly 260 were killed, appears on UK's latest list of Financial Sanctions Targets. He has been based in Pakistan's Karachi for years.He is listed as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council's ISIS and al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the UK in 2015, had reportedly handed over a dossier on the terrorist and gangster to his then British counterpart David Cameron.According to the British media, Dawood owns a hotel and other residential properties in the country.Known to be one of the richest gangsters in the world, Dawood allegedly has business interests in more than a dozen countries spread over Europe, Africa and South Asia.