Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Recalls Bringing Devdas To Film Festival 15 Years Ago Cannes Film Festival: "Down the years, it's virtually like I am a part of the family here and I feel very much at home," said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first Devdas.



"It was the first time that an Indian movie was screened here. Soon after, I was here as a jury member which was a first for any Indian actor. It was an honour and an incredible experience," said Aishwarya. "Down the years, it's virtually like I am a part of the family here and I feel very much at home," she added.



"Devdas by that measure is a long film," she said of the 2002 film.



"If I remember correctly, we got a 10-minute applause. It meant the world to us. It was by far the most touching and overwhelming experience for us because it was quite unexpected," Aishwarya added.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan in Cannes during 2002 (courtesy AFP) - Carlos Saura -



This veteran Spanish director Los Golfos was nominated for the top Palme d'Or prize.



"It was an extraordinary experience which gave me exposure in France and also gave me the chance of getting personally acquainted with Luis Bunuel who was kind enough to come to the screening. Since then and until his death, we had a friendly relationship," he said.



"In Spain, they took advantage of my being in Cannes to censor nearly 15 minutes of Los Golfos. When I got back to Spain I was convinced I would never make a second film -- it was the era of Francoism. Happily, that wasn't the case," said the director.





