Bullet-Ridden Body Of Army Officer Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian.

The bullet-ridden body of an Army officer was found in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir this morning. Police said he was kidnapped by terrorists late last night in the town of Kulgam in south Kashmir when he went to attend a family function.
The officer has been identified as Umar Fayyaz, a Lieutenant rank officer. He had joined the army recently. Police said he had gone to attend a family function.
Last week, a civilian was killed and two soldiers were injured after terrorists ambushed an army patrol in Shopian where a huge anti-terror operation across villages and orchards was in progress. The clean-up was launched after a series of attacks and videos showing large groups of terrorists moving freely in the area surfaced.