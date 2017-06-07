Bigg Boss 11: Yes, Salman Khan Will Return As Host

Actor Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of reality show Bigg Boss. Raj Nayak, CEO of Colors, posted a video on Twitter confirming about the show's new season and return of the Dabangg actor. From Rakhi Sawant's spat with Kashmeera Shah to Priyanka Jagga-Lopamudra fight, Bigg Boss has created a lot of controversies in the past. Like the previous season, the makers of the reality show have invited non-celebrities to participate in the eleventh season. The tenth season of Bigg Boss was won by Noida-based Manveer Gurjar. Reality star Bani J finished as first runner-up.
Here we go all @BiggBoss fans. Auditions open for #Biggboss season 11 with @BeingSalmanKhan Presented by @iamappyfizz ! @nadiachauhanpic.twitter.com/vianZXpHml— Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) June 5, 2017
Bigg Boss season eleven is expected to go on air in October. This will be the eighth time that Salman Khan will be hosting the reality show.
Salman Khan recently launched a new range of electric bicycles under the Being Human brand.
Salman Khan was last seen in 2016 movie Sultan, co-starring Anushka Sharma. The 51-year-old actor is currently awaiting the release of his film Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan. The film also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan in lead roles. Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.
After Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight is Salman Khan's third film with filmmaker Kabir Khan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.
After Tubelight, Salman Khan will feature in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film is scheduled to release in December this year.