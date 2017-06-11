Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Saumya Tandon Robbed In Istanbul

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon, who was on a vacation to Turkey, has been robbed in Instanbul. Saumya flew out of Mumbai last week with husband Saurabh Devendra Singh. The actress later confirmed on Twitter that she's fine. "The taxi driver stole 800 euros (Rs 57, 672) from my purse, it was very disturbing but it has made me wiser and more informed and cautious. Police couldn't help me because I didn't have the receipt of the travel so no license plate number. The lesson for all tourists travelling is always take the taxi receipt for safety," Saumya told TOI. She plays the role of Anita bhabhi opposite Aasif Sheikh in the show.
Highlights
- A taxi driver reportedly stole 800 euros from Saumya's purse
- The actress later confirmed on Twitter that she's fine
- Saumya married Saurabh last year in December
Thanks Rajesh , I am fine https://t.co/2vdjHc8J69— Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) June 10, 2017
Saumya married Saurabh last year in December. The 32-year-old actress shared few pictures on Instagram, where she revealed about going for a holiday. Here they are.
Meanwhile, Saumya also told TOI, "But there is a bright side to everything, now I am travelling in trams, I made an Istanbul card, it's so much more fun, safe and I get to know more about the city through its local transport. In fact in the tram yesterday, I met an Indian origin group who are big fans of Bhabiji even though they barely spoke Hindi, and clicked pictures with me on the way."
Earlier this year, Saumya and Saurabh went to Switzerland for their honeymoon.
Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way pic.twitter.com/QCVlPj36mD— Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 26, 2017
Saumya Tandon debuted in the television industry with Aisa Des Hai Mera. She has also featured in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster film Jab We Met.