Bengaluru Woman Accuses Ola Driver Of Molestation

An Ola cab driver has allegedly molested a 30-year-old woman in Bengaluru on Thursday. The woman, a professional singer, had booked a cab to go back home in Begur from her office in Koramangala at 2.30 am, the police said. A complaint has been filed by the woman at Bommanahalli police station.In her complaint, she said after she boarded the taxi and started for her destination, the driver, Ravikumar, made an excuse and stopped the car. He suddenly began to reverse the vehicle, she said."He was looking back as he was reversing the car and before I realized, his hands were on my chest. He grabbed me. I screamed and told him to stop the car, but he kept driving," she said in her complaint.The woman managed to jump out of the moving vehicle but the driver followed her. She threatened to call the cops, but he continued to follow.As soon as she reached a hospital, she informed the security guard about the incident who allowed her to get inside. She called the taxi aggregator who immediately terminated his services.The accused has been identified and investigation is on, the police said.