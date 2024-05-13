Bhavish Aggarwal is angry. Not because someone cancelled his cab at the last minute. No, such tragedies do not afflict the co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs. He - please mind the pronoun - is agitated about the supposed 'illness' of the gender pronouns begotten by today's 'woke political ideology'. He is fuming and tweeting because a social media platform had an option to specify personal gender pronouns for users. Between protests and outrage against his tweets, his voice has managed to find a sympathetic ear or two among industry peers.

To further explore this issue, this writer interacted with Krutrim AI, Ola's generative chatbot, and ironically found an unexpected ally. Krutrim AI not only supported the use of gender-neutral pronouns but also raised concerns about workplaces endorsing views akin to its own boss, Aggarwal's. It highlighted the importance of fostering an environment where all employees feel valued, regardless of their gender identity.

Here's the interaction:

Gender identity is a deeply personal aspect of one's identity. When we use gender-neutral pronouns like 'they/them', we acknowledge the existence of non-binary individuals - those who don't identify strictly as male or female. It's not about imposing a 'political ideology' - as Aggarwal tends to believe - but rather about recognising and celebrating diversity.

Perhaps Aggarwal can take a leaf out of his vision for Ola Electric, challenging established industrial norms to develop something fresh, futuristic, and against the 'common norm' of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

Let's say 'Ola' to a society where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.

(The author is Deputy Editor, Content Innovation, NDTV)

