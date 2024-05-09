Mr Aggarwal also shared a screenshot of a note from LinkedIn

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal criticized LinkedIn after the employment-focused social media platform removed his post on "pronoun illness". He argued that the platform's AI moderation is "imposing a political ideology on Indian users".

"Dear LinkedIn, this post of mine was about YOUR AI imposing a political ideology on Indian users that's unsafe, and sinister. Rich of you to call my post unsafe! This is exactly why we need to build our own tech and AI in India. Else we'll just be pawns in others political objectives," Mr Aggarwal wrote in his post on X.

The notification from LinkedIn said that his post was removed because it was against the platform's "Professional Community Policies".

See the post here:

Dear @LinkedIn this post of mine was about YOUR AI imposing a political ideology on Indian users that's unsafe, sinister.



Rich of you to call my post unsafe! This is exactly why we need to build own tech and AI in India. Else we'll just be pawns in others political objectives. pic.twitter.com/ZWqiM90eT1 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 9, 2024

Earlier, the Ola CEO had shared a post slamming gender pronouns. The entrepreneur slammed non-binary pronouns and termed them as an "illness" from the Western countries. He shared a screenshot of LinkedIn's AI bot which introduced him as "they" and "them" and criticised that the "pronouns illness" is "being perpetuated" in the country by municipal corporations.

The screenshot showed the AI bot's reply to a query from the Ola CEO. It said, "Bhavish Aggarwal is the Co-Founder & CEO of Olacabs.com, a position they have held since September 2010. They have a background in technology and innovation, with previous roles at Microsoft Research India as an Assistant Researcher and Research Intern. Bhavish completed their B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Their skills include Team Management, Market Research, Business Development, and more, contributing significantly to the technology, information and internet industry."