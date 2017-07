Bengal violence: A Man injured in Basirhat has died in a hospital in Kolkata

Kolkata: A man injured in riots in West Bengal's Basirhat died today in a Kolkata hospital. Kartik Ghosh, 60, was injured in mob violence on Tuesday and was brought to Kolkata in a critical condition. In Basirhat, a town about 70 km from Kolkata torn apart by violence since Monday, police used lathis or sticks on angry crowds who clashed with cops alleging that they were harassing people by randomly searching homes for weapons and bombs. Several people, including women, have been injured in the lathicharge.