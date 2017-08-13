Bengal Class 10 Student Death Suspected As 'Blue Whale' Suicide

The Blue Whale game has allegedly claimed one more life in India. A boy in West Bengal allegedly committed suicide to meet the conditions of the sick 50-day challenge which has been responsible for more than 100 deaths in China, United States and other nations.Ankan Dey was a student of Class 10 at a local school in West Midnapore district. He had allegedly hanged himself. A friend said he was playing the Blue Whale Challenge.Last month, a student of Class 9 in Mumbai's Andheri jumped to death, apparently because of the Blue Whale game. A student from Madhya Pradesh jumped off a third floor last week.