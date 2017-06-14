Bank Chor: Riteish Deshmukh Spoofs Poster Of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal

Highlights
- Riteish morphed Anushka's face with Vivek and SRK's with his own
- "What you seek is seeking you.... Money, Where are you?," wrote Riteish
- Last month, Riteish morphed the poster of Salman's Tubelight
What you seek is seeking you.... Money, Where are you? #ChoriKaPoster#BankChorpic.twitter.com/O7m9TutyDt— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
for friends & family #BankChor#ChoriKaPoster... @akshaykumar@psbhumipic.twitter.com/MZaKVieWH1— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
He's your friendly neighbourhood chor! #ChoriKaPoster#BankChorpic.twitter.com/5Dook9AaWP— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
Yeh toh Bank Chori Number Hai! #ChoriKaPoster#BankChorpic.twitter.com/TrNHxrwuT4— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
CHAMPAK CHIPLUNKAR HAI AAPKA BANK CHOR! #ChoriKaPoster#BankChorpic.twitter.com/zkdboVmsYc— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
Last month, Riteish Deshmukh morphed the posters of popular Bollywood and Hollywood films including Salman Khan's much-awaited film Tubelight.
These posters are sure to make you ROFL.
Deepak() #ChoriKaPoster#BankChor#DDLJpic.twitter.com/N2Rfhg4Kj2— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2017
Bank Chor has been directed by Bumpy and produced by Y-Films' Ashish Patil and YRF's Aditya Chopra. The film is a story of three amateur bank robbers, played by Riteish, Vikram Thapa and Bhuvan Arora, who end up staging a heist at the wrong time. Vivek Oberoi portrays the role of a cop in the film, who is assigned to catch the trio.
The makers of Bank Chor unveiled the trailer of their film on May 9 and it won a lot of appreciation from like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and Gurmeet Choudhary.
Watch the trailer of Bank Chor here:
Bank Chor is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16.