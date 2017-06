Bank Chor: Riteish Deshmukh Spoofs Poster Of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal

Highlights Riteish morphed Anushka's face with Vivek and SRK's with his own "What you seek is seeking you.... Money, Where are you?," wrote Riteish Last month, Riteish morphed the poster of Salman's Tubelight

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is prepping for the release of his film, co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty. The 38-year-old actor, who has been actively promoting his forthcoming movie on social media, has now stolen posters of upcoming releases including Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's. On the poster, Riteish Deshmukh morphed Anushka's face with Vivek and Shah Rukh Khan's with his own. The poster reads: "Jab Champak Met Amjad." He captioned the image as: "What you seek is seeking you.... Money, Where are you? #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor." Riteish Deshmukh also morphed the poster of Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film. Check out the series of spoof posters shared by theactor here: Last month, Riteish Deshmukh morphed the posters of popular Bollywood and Hollywood films including Salman Khan's much-awaited filmThese posters are sure to make you ROFL.has been directed by Bumpy and produced by Y-Films' Ashish Patil and YRF's Aditya Chopra. The film is a story of three amateur bank robbers, played by Riteish, Vikram Thapa and Bhuvan Arora, who end up staging a heist at the wrong time. Vivek Oberoi portrays the role of a cop in the film, who is assigned to catch the trio. The makers of Bank Chor unveiled the trailer of their film on May 9 and it won a lot of appreciation from like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and Gurmeet Choudhary.Watch the trailer ofhere:is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16.