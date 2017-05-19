Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: 1,500 Crore Worldwide And Counting. Slow Clap

Baahubali 2 Box Office A still from the movie

Highlights "Baahubali 2 seems unconquerable," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh The film's performance has been described by Mr Adarsh as 'sensational' The Hindi version of the film has made Rs 460 crores

#Baahubali2 is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... Records seems UNCONQUERABLE and UNBEATABLE for some time at least... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

#Baahubali2 [Week 3] Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 17.75 cr, Mon 7.95 cr, Tue 6.95 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 6.05 cr. Total: Rs 460 cr Nett. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

#Baahubali2 RECORDS...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 2

100 cr: Day 3

150 cr: Day 4

200 cr: Day 6

250 cr: Day 8

HINDI. India biz.

contd... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

#Baahubali2 RECORDS...

Crossed Rs 300 cr: Day 10

350 cr: Day 12

400 cr: Day 15

450 cr: Day 20

HINDI. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

The HINDI version of #BaahubaliTheConclusion marches past the 450 crore mark! The worldwide MANIA continues!!!! #Baahubali1,500crpic.twitter.com/NchHHvxFcA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 19, 2017