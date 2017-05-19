Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: 1,500 Crore Worldwide And Counting. Slow Clap

Highlights
- "Baahubali 2 seems unconquerable," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh
- The film's performance has been described by Mr Adarsh as 'sensational'
- The Hindi version of the film has made Rs 460 crores
The Hindi version of Baahubali 2 respectively made Rs 247 crores, Rs 143.25 crores and Rs 69.75 crores in the first three weeks at the theatres, reported Mr Adarsh. He also provided a day-wise break-up of the film's ticket sales in the third week.
Rs 1,500 cr GROSS Worldwide... This is SENSATIONAL! #Baahubali2
#Baahubali2 is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... Records seems UNCONQUERABLE and UNBEATABLE for some time at least...
#Baahubali2 [Week 3] Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 17.75 cr, Mon 7.95 cr, Tue 6.95 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 6.05 cr. Total: Rs 460 cr Nett.
#Baahubali2 RECORDS...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017
Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 2
100 cr: Day 3
150 cr: Day 4
200 cr: Day 6
250 cr: Day 8
HINDI. India biz.
#Baahubali2 RECORDS...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017
Crossed Rs 300 cr: Day 10
350 cr: Day 12
400 cr: Day 15
450 cr: Day 20
HINDI. India biz.
Meanwhile, Mr Johar gave a shout-out to Baahubali 2 on Twitter: "The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion marches past the 450 crore mark! The worldwide mania continues," he wrote.
The HINDI version of #BaahubaliTheConclusion marches past the 450 crore mark! The worldwide MANIA continues!!!! #Baahubali1,500cr
Baahubali: The Conclusion became the first ever Indian film to have surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore-mark, scoring the humongous amount in just nine days. The film collected Rs 800 crores from Indian theatres with the rest pouring in from theatres overseas.
With Rs 800 Cr in India and Rs 200 Cr in Overseas, #Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian movie to do Rs 1000 Cr @ WW BO.. #1000croreBaahubali
Baahubali: The Beginningmade stars out of Rana Daggubati and Prabhas, and includes actors like Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj as part of the ensemble cast. Baahubali is the story of rivalry and revenge between Bhallala Deva, played by Rana, and Baahubali, portrayed by Prabhas, set in the fictional kingdom of Mahismathi.