Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Hindi Version Moves One Step Closer To Rs 500 Crore

Baahubali 2is roaring, raging and setting the box office on fire. The movie is currently in its third week run at the theatres and the Hindi version has inched one step closer to scoring Rs 500 crores. Baahubali: The Conclusion released on as many as 8,000 screens across India on April 28 and the Hindi version recorded a collection figure of almost Rs 8 crores on its third Monday at the theatres, reported Box Office India. On its third week, Baahubali 2 clashed with much-awaited films like Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu, which released on May 12. As expected, Baahubali: The Conclusion remains unaffected by the new releases.
Highlights
- The movie is currently in its third week run at the theatres
- Baahubali 2 has inched one step closer to scoring Rs 500 crores
- Baahubali 2 made almost Rs 8 crores on its third Monday
The Box Office India report also states that the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 is merely a few days away from making Rs 500 crores - the film is expected to hit the 500-crore benchmark on Friday. According to Box Office India, the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion is moving towards making Rs 70 crores in its third week as opposed to Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal, which collected Rs 44 crores in seven days.
Baahubali: The Conclusion redefined history in becoming the first Indian movie to have surpassed Rs 1000 crores in terms of worldwide collection. Dangal has become the second movie to also have joined the 1000-crore league.
Baahubali: The Conclusion made stars out of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, and also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj in significant roles. Directed by S S Rajamouli, the distribution of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion has been supervised by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.