Assembly Election Results 2017: And The Winner Is... Results From UP, Punjab And Other States From 8 am

Assembly Election Results 2017:Counting of vote for UP, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand begins at 8 am
New Delhi: Counting of votes in assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, will begin at 8 this morning. Exit polls have predicted mostly good news for the BJP; the poll of exit polls that aggregates multiple surveys shows the BJP winning Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand, close to a majority in Goa and in a close contest with the Congress in Manipur, a state that the latter has ruled for the last 15 years. In Punjab, all exit polls have predicted a drubbing for the Akali-Dal-BJP combine that has been in power for ten years. The Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party are seen neck and neck for top honours.
Here's your 10 point cheatsheet to assembly election results 2017:
The mega Uttar Pradesh assembly election, held in seven rounds, is seen as a bellwether for the 2019 national election. The state has 403 seats and a party or alliance needs to win 202 seats to cross the halfway mark and form government.
Keshav Maurya, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief told NDTV that the exit polls have underestimated his party's performance. "The BJP will win 300 seats in UP," Mr Maurya said, calling it a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the campaign, with the BJP choosing not to project a chief ministerial candidate and seeking votes for the PM's development agenda.
Today's results will be seen as a referendum on PM Modi's notes ban. They will also impact the BJP's chances of improving its strength in the Rajya Sabha or upper house of Parliament where the government is in a minority and has trouble pushing legislation.
Akhilesh Yadav, who is seeking re-election as UP's chief minister, has said he is not averse to a post-election tie-up with his party's arch rival Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if required. Ms Mayawati, written off by exit polls, has been described as the dark horse in UP.
Akhilesh Yadav has at stake control of his party which he wrested from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav just before the elections. A win would also set up the possibility of a continued partnership for the 2019 election with Mr Gandhi projected for Prime Minister. The Congress has done disastrously in recent elections and another loss will raise more questions on Rahul Gandhi's leadership.
The Congress' best hopes in this year's elections lie in Punjab, where it is attempting to wrest the state from the Akali-BJP coalition under presumptive chief minister Captain Amrinder SIngh. A party needs to win 59 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly to form government.
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party debuts in two states this year - Punjab and Goa - and hopes to replicate its success in the Delhi elections. While exit polls show the party making no dent in Goa, they say AAP is in with a chance to form government in Punjab.
In Goa the ruling BJP has sought to be re-elected on the promise of political stability. Exit polls show it well ahead of the Congress and AAP but say it could be just shy of the majority mark of 21 seats in the 40-member assembly.
The BJP hopes to overthrow the Congress in both Uttarakhand and Manipur. In Uttarakhand it had lost out by a whisker in the last election in 2012. In Manipur, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has ruled comfortably for the last 15 years but is feeling the heat this year as the BJP makes a strong attempt to win another state in the north east.