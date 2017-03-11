Assembly Election Results 2017: And The Winner Is... Results From UP, Punjab And Other States From 8 am

Assembly Election Results 2017:Counting of vote for UP, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand begins at 8 am

New Delhi: Counting of votes in assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, will begin at 8 this morning. Exit polls have predicted mostly good news for the BJP; the poll of exit polls that aggregates multiple surveys shows the BJP winning Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand, close to a majority in Goa and in a close contest with the Congress in Manipur, a state that the latter has ruled for the last 15 years. In Punjab, all exit polls have predicted a drubbing for the Akali-Dal-BJP combine that has been in power for ten years. The Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party are seen neck and neck for top honours.