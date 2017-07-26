Assam Flood Situation Improves But Number Of Dead Reaches 77

With most rivers in Assam flowing below the danger mark, the flood situation in the state saw a marked improvement today but the number of people who died rose to 77 after a person was reportedly washed away in Hojai.Currently, a population of 23,118 is still affected by flood in nine districts, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Some 4,716 people are housed in 19 relief camps.Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia today apprised a seven-member inter-ministerial central team on the measures taken by the state government to deal with the situation. The central team headed by Home Ministry's Joint Secretary V Shashanka Sekhar arrived in Guwahati today to assess the flood situation and erosion affected areas of the state.The chief secretary highlighted the need to strengthen the 5,000-km-long embankments, improve road communication and to chalk out a permanent solution, officials said.Mr Pipersenia also referred to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi where he submitted a memorandum highlighting the flood and erosion situation in the state and sought the centre's intervention for mitigating the situation.This is the first time that an inter-ministerial central team is visiting Assam in the midst of flood to assess damage, which signifies the urgent follow-up action taken by the centre, sources said.