Arvind Kejriwal Summons AAP Legislators After Delhi Rout

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal has called all lawmakers of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to his home for a meeting a day after the party's latest election loss.
Yesterday, AAP emerged a distant second in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election held on Sunday, with the BJP retaining the civic body with a huge majority.
There have been a rash of resignations since then; Dilip Pandey has quit as Delhi in-charge and Sanjay Singh has resigned as the Punjab convenor. Criticism by its own leaders is no longer in sotto voice.
This has added to the party's string of poll losses this year, just two years after it won a spectacular mandate to rule Delhi. Last month, AAP lost its debut elections in Punjab and Goa.
Yesterday's results indicate that since the 2015 Delhi election, AAP's vote share has dropped by almost half from 54 per cent to around 26.
In the assembly election, AAP won 67 of Delhi's 70 seats, leaving only three for its nearest rival, the BJP.
Weeks ago, it lost one of those seats in a by-election, so badly, that its candidate even lost the security deposit. AAP's critics called the loss a precursor of its MCD election defeat. The BJP won the seat and has another member in the assembly now.
Mr Kejriwal's meeting today comes in the middle of worries that the party is losing its members to defections. The Chief Minister had alleged recently that his MLAs were being contacted and attempts are being made to draw them away from AAP.
