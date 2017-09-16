Arjan Singh, Marshal of Indian Air Force, Critically Ill

Arjan Singh is the only officer of the IAF to be promoted to five-star rank.

Highlights Arjan Singh admitted to hospital this morning, his condition critical Arjan Singh is famous for his role in the 1965 India-Pakistan war He is the only officer of the IAF to be promoted to five-star rank

Went to R&R Hospital to see Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who is critically ill. I also met his family members. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2017

We are all praying for the speedy recovery of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. Doctors are doing their best. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2017

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the hospital and enquired about his health

Arjan Singh, Marshal of Indian Air Force and the only officer of the IAF to be promoted to five-star rank, has been hospitalised. He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital this morning after he suffered a cardiac arrest, the defence ministry said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited him, said his condition is critical.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IAF chief BS Dhanoa also paid a visit to the hospital in the national capital.An icon of the Indian military history, Arjan Singh had led a young air force into the 1965 Indo-Pak war when he was hardly 44-year-old.As Pakistan had launched its Operation Grand Slam with an armoured thrust targeted at the vital town of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir, Arjan Singh led the Indian Air Force through the war with courage, determination and professional skill.He inspired the IAF, despite the constraints imposed on a full-scale use of air force combat power.