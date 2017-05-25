Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan Join Sachin Tendulkar For A Billion Dreams Premiere

The premiere of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, was a star-studded affair. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan attended the event with Abhishek and Aishwarya while Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan made solo entries. Sachin, wife Anjali played perfect hosts to all these stars. Actress Anushka Sharma and rumoured cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli also attended the premiere. Sachin: A Billion Dreams tracks Sachin's journey from an aspiring cricketer to one of the best batsman. Sachin Tendulkar narrates his story and stars in the later part of the film. Arjun and Sara, Sachin's children, also attended the premiere.
Highlights
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the premiere together
- Ranveer Singh, Dhoni, Sonu Nigam were also part of the event
- Sachin: A Billion Dreams releases this Friday
The Bachchan family posed for the perfect frame with Sachin and Anjali. Aishwarya, who returned from Cannes a few days ago, looked stunning in a black sari.
SRK looked dapper in a black suit.
Here's Aamir Khan.
Ranveer Singh, as usual, looked way too excited.
Anushka and Virat made a grand entry at the venue. This was their second appearance at an event in just 24 hours. On Tuesday night, the rumoured couple headlined Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's engagement ceremony.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who also has a role in the biopic, attended the premiere.
The Indian Cricket Team too was a part of the event.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is directed by Emmy-nominated British filmmaker James Erskine. The film releases on May 26. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. However, Sachin feels that watching the film will be an 'unsettling experience' for him. "I am used to seeing myself on a big screen inside the stadium, not inside a movie theatre," he said.