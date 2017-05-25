Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan Join Sachin Tendulkar For A Billion Dreams Premiere The premiere of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, was a star-studded affair. Amitabh Bachchan attended the event with Abhishek and Aishwarya while Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan made solo entries

68 Shares EMAIL PRINT Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan at Sachin Tendulkar Film's Premiere New Delhi: Highlights Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the premiere together Ranveer Singh, Dhoni, Sonu Nigam were also part of the event Sachin: A Billion Dreams releases this Friday Sachin: A Billion Dreams, was a star-studded affair. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan attended the event with Abhishek and Aishwarya while Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan made solo entries. Sachin, wife Anjali played perfect hosts to all these stars. Actress Anushka Sharma and rumoured cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli also attended the premiere. Sachin: A Billion Dreams tracks Sachin's journey from an aspiring cricketer to one of the best batsman. Sachin Tendulkar narrates his story and stars in the later part of the film. Arjun and Sara, Sachin's children, also attended the premiere.



The Bachchan family posed for the perfect frame with Sachin and Anjali. Aishwarya, who returned from Cannes a few days ago, looked stunning in a black sari.

Bachchan family photographed with Sachin and Anjali

SRK looked dapper in a black suit.

Shah Rukh Khan photographed with Sachin and Anjali

Here's Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan with Sachin and Anjali

Ranveer Singh, as usual, looked way too excited.

Ranveer Singh with Sachin Tendulkar

Anushka and Virat made a grand entry at the venue. This was their second appearance at an event in just 24 hours. On Tuesday night, the rumoured couple headlined Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's engagement ceremony.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli photographed at the premiere of Sachin Tendulkar's film

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who also has a role in the biopic, attended the premiere.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni enters the venue

The Indian Cricket Team too was a part of the event.

Indian Cricket Team poses with Sachin

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is directed by Emmy-nominated British filmmaker James Erskine. The film releases on May 26. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. However, Sachin feels that watching the film will be an 'unsettling experience' for him. "I am used to seeing myself on a big screen inside the stadium, not inside a movie theatre," he said.





