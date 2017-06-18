Will Sena Fall In Line On Presidential Polls: Amit Shah Meets Uddhav Thackeray

BJP chief Amit Shah met ally and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, the agenda was Presidential elections. A replacement for President Pranab Mukherjee has to be found before mid-July. Mr Shah is expected to formally seek the Sena's support for the NDA's presidential candidate - a mission for which the BJP has also reached out to the opposition.The hour-long meeting at Mr Thackeray's house "Matoshree" was attended by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mr Shah had gone there accompanied by state BJP president Raosaheb Danve, who however, was not included in the discussions. It was seen as the Sena's displeasure at his attitude. Mr Danve was recently caught on camera snapping at a farmer who had questioned him on the government's handling of the farmer's distress in the state.For Sena, the Presidential election is a contentious issue and the party has indicted that it might vote "independently".The party had been rooting for Mohan Bhagwat - the chief of BJP's ideological mentor Rashtraiya Swayamsevak Sangh - for the President's post. While the BJP did not respond and Mr Bhagwat said he was disinclined to the job, the Sena last week floated another name: 91-year-old agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, who is known as the father of Green Revolution.In the last two presidential elections Shiv Sena had supported UPA candidates Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil. This time, the Sena is rooting for Mohan Bhagwat - the chief of BJP's ideological candidate Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or the RSS. The BJP had maintained silence on the idea and Mr Bhagwat had nixed it.A series of meetings with various opposition leaders had taken place since Friday. The government haed been represented by three senior ministers - Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu. The leaders contacted included Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.The opposition has complained that the BJP has come without any names and the Congress said the government was seeking cooperation, not consensus. Mr Shah had dismissed the claims, saying had any name been cited, the opposition would have complained that the government has already made up its mind."We went to seek their suggestions. Now if you don't want to give (a suggestion), then we will go to them after taking a decision," the BJP president told reporters in Mumbai on Saturday.