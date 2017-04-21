All Chief Ministers Must Ensure Safety Of Kashmiris: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today condemned the attack on Kashmiri students in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Wednesday and said all states must ensure against such attacks. "I appeal to all youngsters to treat them as their brothers, they are Indian citizens and members of our family," Mr Singh said.Six Kashmiri students at the Mewar University were allegedly thrashed by a group of local people on Wednesday, the police said, adding that the trigger was not known.The students received minor injuries in the attack that took place when they were at the market, the police said.The students were allegedly approached by a group of four or five who asked them their names and where they are from and started beating them," police officer Dinesh Kumar told the Press Trust of India. The attackers have not been caught yet.The Home Minister said he learnt last evening that "in one or two parts of India, people misbehaved with Kashmiri youth"."I appeal to Chief Ministers of all states to ensure that such incidents don't happen, they are equal citizens of India, they have also greatly contributed to national security," Mr Singh said, adding that he had asked the home secretary to put out an advisory.There are nearly 500 Kashmiri students and 300 from Jammu at Mewar University.Last year, some Kashmiri students were attacked at the university over rumours that they cooked beef in their hostel room.