Akhilesh Yadav's Move Today Amid Fight With Father Mulayam Over Samajwadi Party Symbol: 10 Facts

Samajwadi Party hit by a fight between Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav just ahead of UP elections.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's mentor and uncle, Ram Gopal Yadav, will meet the Election Commission today at 11.30 am, reportedly to seek rights to the Samajwadi Party symbol cycle, a day after his father staked claim to it, declaring that the party's "election symbol is my signature", amid a bitter family feud that has torn apart the state's ruling party. The simmering power tussle within the Samajwadi Party - that has seen the father and son ranged against each other - turned into a full-blown war following Akhilesh Yadav's hostile takeover of the party at a meeting on Sunday, practically sending his father into retirement.