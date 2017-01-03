Akhilesh Yadav's Move Today Amid Fight With Father Mulayam Over Samajwadi Party Symbol: 10 Facts

Samajwadi Party hit by a fight between Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav just ahead of UP elections.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's mentor and uncle, Ram Gopal Yadav, will meet the Election Commission today at 11.30 am, reportedly to seek rights to the Samajwadi Party symbol cycle, a day after his father staked claim to it, declaring that the party's "election symbol is my signature", amid a bitter family feud that has torn apart the state's ruling party. The simmering power tussle within the Samajwadi Party - that has seen the father and son ranged against each other - turned into a full-blown war following Akhilesh Yadav's hostile takeover of the party at a meeting on Sunday, practically sending his father into retirement.
Here are the 10 latest developments on this big story:
Mulayam Singh, 77, met the powerful Election Commission accompanied by trusted advisor and younger brother Shivpal Yadav, a top-line contributing factor to Akhilesh Yadav's hostile takeover on Sunday of the Samajwadi Party.
Mulayam Singh, who arrived in Delhi from Lucknow, earlier in the day also met with Amar Singh, another close lieutenant who is on Akhilesh Yadav's hit list. Mr Singh has reportedly lined up a slew of legal experts to back the argument that Mulayam Singh remains the chief of the original Samajwadi Party and is therefore the rightful owner of the cycle symbol.
But at a party gathering attended by thousands on Sunday in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav, in a hostile takeover, was named President of the Samajwadi Party; he then pushed his father into retirement by declaring he would now function as patron and mentor.
None of that is acceptable to Mulayam Singh. "I have done no wrong, nobody can accuse me of corruption or any other wrongdoing," he said today, adding that its symbol is "my signature."
Mulayam Singh and his aides like Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh insist his faction is the legit Samajwadi Party, a hollow claim given that on two occasions on the weekend, most party members and lawmakers chose to attend Akhilesh Yadav's meetings, ignoring rival gatherings called by Mulayam Singh.
If Ram Gopal Yadav and others from the Akhilesh Yadav camp also seek rights to the symbol, the cycle may be parked or "frozen" by the Commission while it decides the case. On record, it is Mulayam Singh who currently has ownership since he filed the original documents when his party was founded.
Akhilesh Yadav's wresting of control from his father has been anything but a stealth attack. For months, backed by Ram Gopal Yadav, he has contested various decisions taken by his father, including the shunning of an alliance with the Congress and the Chief Minister's choice of candidates for the approaching election.
With the family feud worsening, Congress on Monday appeared ambivalent on the issue of a possible alliance with the party for upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh - odds of which have risen with the Akhilesh faction in control.
"What are being witnessed are various episodes of a long-running serial. We need to see a quitous...a certain amount of stability and equilibrium in the political situation, then only such issues could be decided," party spokesperson Manish Tewari said.