Aishwarya Bachchan And Aaradhya Playing On Swings Will Make You Melt A Little

Is it Friday, yet? It is. And before you log off (early) for the day, check out Abhishek Bachchan's adorable photo of wife Aishwarya and 5-year-old daughter Aaradhya on playground swings. What's that puddle on the floor? Oh, it's your heart. "Happiness," reads Abhishek's caption. Oops, heart melted some more. The post, shared on Thursday evening, has over a lakh likes and the comments thread is overflowing. "Soooo cute" is a typical comment and there are also several requests that Abhishek persuade Aishwarya onto social media. That might take some doing given that Aishwarya has resolutely steered clear of Twitter and the like. So, in her absence, here's Abhishek Bachchan's post:
Highlights
- Abhishek's post featuring Aishwarya and Aaradhya has over a lakh likes
- Abhishek captioned Aishwarya and Aaradhya pic as 'Happiness'
- Aishwarya was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
And because it's Friday, we've collated these other posts from Abhishek featuring his wife of 10 years and cutie pie daughter for you. You're welcome.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan met on the sets of 2000 film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke but only fell in love while working on 2006's Dhoom 2. They married in April 2007, months after the release of their film Guru. Aaradhya was born in 2011, after which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took an extended maternity break. She returned to work in 2015's Jazbaa and was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016. Abhishek Bachchan's most recent film was last year's Housefull 3.
The couple are reportedly considering making another movie together - their last joint appearance was in 2010's Raavan. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan might reunite in a film produced by Anurag Kashyap. We are still discussing it. We can't announce anything yet. I have always maintained that it is better if the film's producer announces it," Abhishek told PTI recently.