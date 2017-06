Aishwarya Bachchan And Aaradhya Playing On Swings Will Make You Melt A Little

Highlights Abhishek's post featuring Aishwarya and Aaradhya has over a lakh likes Abhishek captioned Aishwarya and Aaradhya pic as 'Happiness' Aishwarya was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Happiness. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

#durgapuja A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:12am PDT

#tbt #maldives #mothers&daughters A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Mar 31, 2016 at 1:05am PDT

My girls. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Mar 24, 2016 at 9:23pm PDT

The Mrs. Get awarded by Miss World as their most successful and impactful Miss World. Honoured. She got the award, I got to hold Little A. I got the better deal. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Dec 15, 2014 at 12:00am PST

The Little Pink Panther. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Aug 24, 2014 at 10:29pm PDT

Is it Friday, yet? It is. And before you log off (early) for the day, check out Abhishek Bachchan's adorable photo of wife Aishwarya and 5-year-old daughter Aaradhya on playground swings. What's that puddle on the floor? Oh, it's your heart. "Happiness," reads Abhishek's caption. Oops, heart melted some more. The post, shared on Thursday evening, has over a lakh likes and the comments thread is overflowing. "Soooo cute" is a typical comment and there are also several requests that Abhishek persuade Aishwarya onto social media. That might take some doing given that Aishwarya has resolutely steered clear of Twitter and the like. So, in her absence, here's Abhishek Bachchan's post:And because it's Friday, we've collated these other posts from Abhishek featuring his wife of 10 years and cutie pie daughter for you. You're welcome.Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan met on the sets of 2000 filmbut only fell in love while working on 2006's. They married in April 2007, months after the release of their film. Aaradhya was born in 2011, after which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took an extended maternity break. She returned to work in 2015'sand was last seen in Karan Johar's, which released in 2016. Abhishek Bachchan's most recent film was last year'sThe couple are reportedly considering making another movie together - their last joint appearance was in 2010's. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan might reunite in a film produced by Anurag Kashyap. We are still discussing it. We can't announce anything yet. I have always maintained that it is better if the film's producer announces it," Abhishek told PTI recently.