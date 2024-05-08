ICAI 2024: Observations On CA Question Papers To Be Submitted By May 24

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited CA students to submit observations on the Chartered Accountancy exam scheduled for May 2024. Candidates who have registered for the ICAI exams scheduled for this month can submit their observations on the question paper by May 24, 2024.

ICAI will consider only those observations that provide details about name of the student, registration number, roll number, email-id and mobile number.

An official notification by ICAI reads, "It is hereby informed that candidates can bring to the notice of the Examination Department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Final and Intermediate Examinations being held in May 2024 by e-mail at examfeedback[at]icai[dot]in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post, at the following address, so as to reach us latest by 24th May 2024."

ICAI has divided the intermediate and final examinations into two groups.



Intermediate Group 1 exams were conducted on May 3 and 5. The next exam will be held on May 9.

Group 2 exam is scheduled for May 11, 15, and 17.



The Final exams for Group 1 were held on May 2, 4, and 8, while Group 2 exams are slated for May 10, 14, and 16.