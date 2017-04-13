Air India To Serve Bengali Delicacies On 'Poila Baishakh'

National carrier Air India will serve Bengali cuisines on April 15 to celebrate 'Poila Boishakh', the first day of Bengali New Year."These lip-smacking dishes will be offered on April 15 on Air India flights from Kolkata to all the metros, Port Blair and international destinations," Air India sources said in Kolkata today.Variety of Bengali foods - Cholar Dal with kismis and narkel, Hinger Kachuri, Murgi or Mochar cutlet, Beetroot chop, Dimer Devil, keemar tarkari, baked singara, dal bora, sitabhog would be served for the breakfast and Hi-tea.For lunch and dinner - Aam Posto Murgi, Dak-Bungalow Murgi, Sonamug Dal, Echorer Kalia, Ghee bhaat, Pataler Dolma, Chanar Dalna with Aam sandesh and Mishti doi would be served to the passengers.Gandharaj Lebur Ghol and Daber Jol would be the highlights among the welcome drinks to quench the thirst in a typical Bengali style, the sources said, adding all the delicacies would be served on trays covered with banana leaf.