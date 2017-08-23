Air India's Ashwani Lohani To Also Head Railway Board After Accidents Ashwani Lohani, 58, belongs to the 1980 batch of the Indian Railways Service Mechanical Engineers.

Ashwani Lohani took over after AK Mittal resigned as Railway board chief. (File Photo) New Delhi: Ashwani Lohani, who heads national carrier Air India, will take over as the new Chairman of the Railway Board after the resignation of its current chief AK Mittal in the shadow of several train crashes.



Mr Lohani, 58, belongs to the 1980 batch of the Indian Railways Service Mechanical Engineers.



Mr Mittal reportedly resigned yesterday after he was asked to go on leave by the ministry over the Utkal Express derailment on Saturday.



Hours after reports of Mr Mittal's resignation surfaced today,



Mr Lohani is the seniormost railway official with more than one year in the board.



He was handpicked for the Air India top job reportedly by the Prime Minister and was the first choice to replace Mr Mittal. Officials say under Mr Lohani, the struggling airline posted an operational profit of Rs 500 crore last year and improved its performance. The government has announced that it may privatize the airline.



He has also served in the National Rail Museum and holds the Guinness Record for successfully running the 'Fairy Queen Express', the world's oldest working steam locomotive. He is credited with the turnaround of the Madhya Pradesh tourism department.



Mr Lohani is believed to have four engineering degrees and he has written two books.



After the train accident on Saturday, the Railways Ministry sent three top officials on leave, suspended four local officials and transferred another over lapses.



