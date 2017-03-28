Still Not Ok: Air India Cancels Another Ticket For Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Highlights Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit Air India manager last week Refuses to apologise, party backs him, airlines ban him Air India cancels his Mumbai-Delhi ticket for tomorrow

For the second time in less than a week, Air India has refused to fly Ravindra Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena parliamentarian, who assaulted an airline manager last week, bragging, "I hit him with my slipper 25 times."The Sena, like other parties, has objected to a ban on Mr Gaikwad declared by an industry association of airlines after his unfettered assault on Sukumar Raman, a 60-year-old manager with Air India, provoked by his unhappiness about flying economy despite holding a business class ticket.Air India has pointed out it didn't have an option -the Pune-Delhi flight that Mr Gaikwad opted for does not have a business section, a fact that it says the MP's office was alerted to.That fact notwithstanding, the Sena has said it is Air India who must introspect over its "poor service". Other parties have agreed that a "blanket ban" on the punch-throwing MP is going too far. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has said the government should find a solution that allows Mr Gaikwad in the air, claiming that sometimes, MPs need to travel by plane to get to work (parliament).After Mr Gaikwad told reporters in Delhi last week that he felt no contrition for his actions- the manager says the politician broke his glasses and tried to push him off the stairwell used to disembark passengers - his ticket back to Mumbai was invalidated first by Air India and then by private carrier Indigo. The Sena leader then boarded a train to Mumbai, but disembarked earlier than his destination, reportedly to avoid media attention.