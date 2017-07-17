AgustaWestland Chopper Case: Director Of 2 Dubai-Based Firms Arrested The accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam has been identified as Shivani Saxena, director of UHY Saxena, and Matrix Holdings, the Enforcement Directorate said

1 Share EMAIL PRINT In 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's subsidiary AgustaWestland (File) New Delhi: A director of two Dubai-based firms has been arrested for alleged money laundering in connection with the now-scrapped AgustaWestland helicopter deal worth Rs 3,600 crore, officials of the Enforcement Directorate or ED said.



The accused has been identified as Shivani Saxena, director of UHY Saxena, and Matrix Holdings. An ED official said Ms Saxena has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA.



She was produced in a court, which sent her to four-day judicial custody. The accused allegedly got the "proceeds of crime" in this case, the ED official said.



The ED had filed a case in 2014 against 21 people, including former Indian Air Force's Air or



On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 helicopters to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks up to Rs 423 crore to get the deal.





