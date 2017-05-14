After Nowshera, Heavy Firing By Pakistan In Rajouri's Chingus Since Morning

In a fresh ceasefire violation today, Pakistan has resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in Chiti Bakri in Chingus area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector. The firing that started in the morning is still on. Pakistan is targeting Indian posts with automatic weapons and long range mortars.This is the third ceasefire violation in the last three days. There have been 271 ceasefire violations in the last one year. The Indian Army is giving a befitting response to Pakistan.Earlier on Saturday, two persons were killed and three others were reportedly injured in indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector along the Line of Control (LoC).Meanwhile, panic has gripped Rajouri. Schools have been shut and the volatile situation along the border has triggered a fresh migration.