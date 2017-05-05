Crime Of 'A Different World': What Supreme Court Judges Said On Nirbhaya Case Verdict

The Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of the the Delhi gangrape convicts. (File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence for four convicts in the gang rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old medical student on a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012. A trial court had ruled that they should be hanged, and the Delhi High Court had upheld the death sentence. The four men - Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh - had appealed against the verdict before the Supreme Court. The three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra wrote two separate, but concurring judgments in the case.
This is what the judges said today:
"The nature and manner of the crime devastated social trust and is in the rarest of rare category warranting the death penalty."
"The victim's dying declaration is consistent; it has been proved beyond doubt and corroborated."
"The accused were obsessed to ravish her life."
"The way the crime happened, it sounds like a story of a different world."
"Criminal conspiracy of six men is established... all efforts were made to destroy evidence, like running the bus over the victim and her friend."
"This incident shows the collective conscience of the society."
"The brutal and demonic manner in which the gang-rape was committed, the victim and her friend were thrown out of the bus and the attempt to kill them to stave evidence cannot be accepted or tolerated."
"Scientific evidence like DNA profiling of the victim and the accused proves to the hilt that they were present at the crime spot."
"Evidence produced by the Delhi Police is impeccable."