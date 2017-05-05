Crime Of 'A Different World': What Supreme Court Judges Said On Nirbhaya Case Verdict

The Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of the the Delhi gangrape convicts. (File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence for four convicts in the gang rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old medical student on a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012. A trial court had ruled that they should be hanged, and the Delhi High Court had upheld the death sentence. The four men - Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh - had appealed against the verdict before the Supreme Court. The three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra wrote two separate, but concurring judgments in the case.