A Mont Blanc Pen, An Apple Watch Lands Left Lawmaker In Big Mess

A Left parliamentarian in Kolkata is in the soup after going for a football match in which he was photographed with a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple watch. But what he did in response to photos on social media has earned him even worse condemnation.Such is the outrage within his party CPM that its Bengal unit is planning action against him.On February 12, Ritabrata Banerjee went to see a Derby face-off between football giants Mohun Bagan and East Match. He was clicked by fellow football fans, smiling and cheering for his team from the stands.The smile probably vanished when the photograph surfaced on Facebook with two accessories encircled - a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple watch. How can a CPM MP afford such expensive items, asked the caption.As the post went viral, a rattled Mr Banerjee made a bad situation significantly worse by tracking down the person who had posted the photo and writing to his office demanding action against him. "An employee in your company is making hate speeches against me," he wrote, and threatened a police complaint.The backlash was instant on social media as some compared Mr Banerjee to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who sent a professor to jail for forwarding a cartoon lampooning her.The CPM, which swears by austerity, has said nothing in its parliamentarian's defence; the party's Lok Sabha MP and Politburo member Md Salim said, "Social is a public platform where anyone can post any opinion. To threaten anyone for that is not acceptable. This is definitely not expected of a Left MP."Sources say top leaders plan to discuss the matter after the politburo meeting beginning in Delhi today.Mr Banerjee could not be contacted for comments. He has not filed the police complaint that he had threatened to. But the target of his wrath is believed to be close to losing his job at an IT company. If that happens, social media will explode again.