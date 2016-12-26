9 Women Injured In Acid Attack In Punjab's Kapurthala

Nine women -- one of them a minor -- were injured in an acid attack during a clash over a land dispute at a village in Punjab's Kapurthala.A clash, sources said, were on between the Akali sarpanch Vinod Sehgal of Bhui village and a family, during which acid was thrown. Seven of the women -- labourers who were at the spot -- received burn injuries. So did two women members of the family, which claims the land belongs to them, but the Akali leader is building a community centre on it.Sarpanch Vinod Sehgal claims the land belongs to the panchayat, the police said.All the injured have been admitted to a local civil hospital and are said to be out of danger, they said. Mr Sehgal's wife Reena, who has been seriously injured, has been referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar.Both sides have accused each other for the acid attack, but the police have arrested a man from the family, claiming that the Akali leader has no role in it. A case has been filed, the police said.