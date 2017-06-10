8 Killed In Autorickshaw, Truck Collision In Odisha

Eight people, including a minor, were killed and two others were injured in a collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district today. The accident happened on Jagatsinghpur-Machhagaon road near Chandol Square in Jagatsinghpur district, police said.The victims, residents of Machhagaon, were returning after attending a ritual at Nemala in Cuttack district, Inspector In-Charge of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajnikant Mishra said.The three-wheeler collided with a truck. Seven passengers, including a girl, died on the spot. Of the three injured people, one died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Mr Mishra said.The injured people were initially taken to the district headquarters hospital. They were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated, Mr Mishra added.The truck driver fled after the accident, following which locals blocked the road demanding compensation for the families of those who died.