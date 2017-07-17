7 Die Of Undiagnosed Disease In Kandhamal, 80 Affected

Seven people died of some undiagnosed disease, which has affected over 80 others during the last one month at a remote Ranipanga village in Odisha's Kandhamal district, officials today said.Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Sapneswar Gadanayak said reports about the disease which has caused deaths and affected many, have been received from the inaccessible tribal dominated village located under Kotagarh block.While the area has been hit by malaria for a long time, other ailments were also reported due to consumption of contaminated water from water bodies, he said adding, the situation is under control and health teams have been sent to deal with the problem.The patients have complained of high fever, severe abdominal and weakness, officials said.A medical team has been sent to the area from the district headquarters hospital here, while a six-member team was sent from Kotagarh primary health centre (PHC) to deal with the situation, they said.The teams have collected blood samples from 90 patients, 35 of which tested positive for malaria, said an official.Seven patients were referred to Balliguda sub-divisional hospital and others are being treated in the village.