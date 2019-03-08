Vaccination Deaths: Case Filed Against Staff Of Hyderabad Health Centre

A toddler died and 26 other children were hospitalised in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Representational)

A day after a toddler died and 26 children were hospitalised following health problems after being vaccinated at a Primary Health Centre in Hyderabad, the police today registered a case against doctors and staff involved.

Inspector T Amrutha Reddy said the case was registered under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) against the doctors and staff allegedly involved in administering and overseeing the vaccination to the children.

Several children were vaccinated at the PHC in Nampalli on Wednesday and some were brought to the state-run Niloufer hospital with complaints of fever, an official release had earlier said.

A senior medical official had said that the tablet given after administering vaccines could have caused complications.

A Medical Officer working in Niloufer said 32 infants are currently undergoing treatment and all of them are out of danger.