6 Districts In Assam Still Affected By Floods

Six districts of Assam remained affected by the floods yesterday as the number of people suffering in the deluge increased to 62,356 from 45,000 yesterday, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).As many as 148 villages were submerged and nearly 6,141 hectares of agricultural land inundated, the report added.The districts affected by the deluge are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon in the Brahmaputra Valley and Cachar in the Barak Valley, it said.The Brahmaputra river in Jorhat, the Dhansiri in Golaghat, the Jia Bharali in Sonitpur and the Kushiara in Karimganj were in spate and flowing above the danger mark, the report added.Nagaon was the worst-hit district with 26,426 affected people, followed by Morigaon where 17,000 people were hit by the deluge and Dhemaji with 9,776 affected people.A total of 8,959 people had taken shelter in 21 relief camps set up by the authorities in the affected districts with relief being provided to them, the ASDMA report said, adding that no fresh death in flood-related incidents was reported today.As many as 158 lives have so far been claimed by the three waves of floods in the north-eastern state this year.Damages to infrastructure included breach of an embankment of the Kumatia river in Dhemaji district, resulting in water rushing in and affecting several villages.