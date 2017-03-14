5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago today.According to the National Centre for Seismology, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences, the earthquake, whose epicentre was in the Nicobar islands region, occurred at 8:21 am at a depth of 10 kms.However, it was not powerful enough to merit a tsunami warning. India has a dedicated tsunami warning centre that sends alerts to states and neighbouring littoral countries in case of an earthquake.There has been no report of loss of life or property.Another earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir at 5:48 am today.