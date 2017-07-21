2 Dead And Several Injured As Bus Falls Into A Gorge In Uttarakhand

A bus carrying pilgrims from the Aurangabad district to the Badrinath shrine fell into a gorge, leaving 2 dead and more than three dozen injured.

All India | | Updated: July 21, 2017 18:57 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Dead And Several Injured As Bus Falls Into A Gorge In Uttarakhand

The driver of the bus apparently lost control at a steep turn and it fell into a gorge (Representational)

Dehradun:  Two persons, including a woman, were killed and more than three dozen injured today evening when their bus fell into a deep gorge in Karnprayag area of Chamoli, police said.

The ill-fated private bus was carrying pilgrims from the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra to the Badrinath shrine. The driver apparently lost control at a steep turn and the bus fell into the gorge.

Locals along with police personnel rescued the trapped and injured passengers from the bus which had turned turtle after the fall.

The injured have been rushed to the community health centre in Karnaprayag, a police official informed while adding that the dead were yet to be identified.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READNew 8% Pension Scheme, PMVVY, Launched Today: 10 Things To Know
Uttarakhand bus crashkarnprayag bus crash

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................