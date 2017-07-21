2 Dead And Several Injured As Bus Falls Into A Gorge In Uttarakhand

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and more than three dozen injured today evening when their bus fell into a deep gorge in Karnprayag area of Chamoli, police said.The ill-fated private bus was carrying pilgrims from the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra to the Badrinath shrine. The driver apparently lost control at a steep turn and the bus fell into the gorge.Locals along with police personnel rescued the trapped and injured passengers from the bus which had turned turtle after the fall.The injured have been rushed to the community health centre in Karnaprayag, a police official informed while adding that the dead were yet to be identified.