18th IIFA Awards 2017: List Of Nominations

Highlights IIFA host Karan Johar is also nominated in Best Director category Udta Punjab, Pink and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story have 7 nominations each IIFA Awards will be held in New York on July 15

The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is scheduled to take place over the weekend. Karan Johar'stops the nomination list with eight nods including in top four categories - Best Film, Director, Actor and Actress. Sushant Singh Rajput's, Amitabh Bachchan'sand Shahid Kapoor'stied for the second spot with seven nominations each. Sonam Kapoor's which won three National Film Awards ) has nominations in six categories while Rishi Kapoor'sscored five nods. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan , Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor , Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar have started arriving in New York City, where the IIFA festival will be hosted this year.Here's the list of nomination:Karan Johar,Neeraj Pandey,Ram Madhvani,Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury,Ali Abbas Zafar,Abhishek Chaubey,Anushka Sharma,Alia Bhatt,Sonam Kapoor,Taapsee Pannu,Alia Bhatt,Shahid Kapoor,Ranbir Kapoor,Shah Rukh Khan,Sushant Singh Rajput,Amitabh Bachchan,Shabana Azmi,Andrea Tariang,Ratna Pathak Shah,Disha Patani,Richa Chadda,Rajat Kapoor,Rajkummar Rao,Rishi Kapoor,Anupam Kher,Amitabh Bachchan,Varun Dhawan,Jimmy Shergill,Rishi Kapoor,Niel Nitin Mukesh,Shah Rukh Khan,Jim Sarbh,, Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Shakun Batra, Saiwyn Quadras, Ritesh Shah, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar- Amitabh Bhattacharya- Gulzar- Tanvir GhaziPritam,Amaal Malik,Amit Trivedi,Arijit Singh -Amit Mishra -Diljit Dosanjh -Armaan Malik -Kanika Kapoor -Neha Bhasin -Tulsi Kumar -The IIFA Awards 2017, which will take place in NYC's MetLife stadium on July 15, will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan.