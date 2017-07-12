18th IIFA Awards 2017: List Of Nominations 18th IIFA Awards 2017: Karan Johar's Ae Dil Jai Mushkil has maximum nominations including in top four categories

18th IIFA Awards 2017: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been nominated in 8 categories. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights IIFA host Karan Johar is also nominated in Best Director category Udta Punjab, Pink and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story have 7 nominations each IIFA Awards will be held in New York on July 15 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil tops the nomination list with eight nods including in top four categories - Best Film, Director, Actor and Actress. Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab tied for the second spot with seven nominations each. Sonam Kapoor's Neerja (Kapoor & Sons scored five nods. Bollywood celebrities like



Here's the list of nomination:



Best Film



Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Neerja

Pink

Sultan

Udta Punjab



Best Director



Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Ram Madhvani, Neerja

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink

Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan

Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab



Best Actor (Female)



Anushka Sharma, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Alia Bhatt, Dear Zindagi

Sonam Kapoor, Neerja

Taapsee Pannu, Pink

Alia Bhatt, Udta Punjab



Best Actor (Male)



Shahid Kapoor, Udta Punjab

Ranbir Kapoor, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shah Rukh Khan, Fan

Sushant Singh Rajput, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Amitabh Bachchan, Pink



Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female)



Shabana Azmi, Neerja

Andrea Tariang, Pink

Ratna Pathak Shah, Kapoor & Sons

Disha Patani, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Richa Chadda, Sarbjit

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male)



Rajat Kapoor, Kapoor & Sons

Rajkummar Rao, Aligarh

Rishi Kapoor, Kapoor & Sons

Anupam Kher, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Amitabh Bachchan, Wazir



Best Actor In Comic Role



Varun Dhawan, Dishoom

Jimmy Shergill, Happy Bhag Jayegi

Rishi Kapoor, Kapoor & Sons



Best Actor In Negative Role



Niel Nitin Mukesh, Wazir

Shah Rukh Khan, Fan

Jim Sarbh, Neerja



Best Story



Kapoor & Sons, Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Shakun Batra

Neerja, Saiwyn Quadras

Pink, Ritesh Shah, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar



Best Lyrics



Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Amitabh Bhattacharya

Aave re Hitchki, Mirzya - Gulzar

Tu Chal, Pink - Tanvir Ghazi



Best Music Direction



Pritam, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Amaal Malik, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Amit Trivedi, Udta Punjab



Best Playback Singer (Male)



Arijit Singh - Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Amit Mishra - Bulleya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Diljit Dosanjh - Ikk Kudi, Udta Punjab

Armaan Malik - Besabriyaan, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story



Best Playback Singer (Female)



Kanika Kapoor - Da Da Dasse, Udta Punjab

Neha Bhasin - Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan

Tulsi Kumar - Soch Na Sake, Airlift



The IIFA Awards 2017, which will take place in NYC's MetLife stadium on July 15, will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan.



