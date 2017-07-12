18th IIFA Awards 2017: List Of Nominations

18th IIFA Awards 2017: Karan Johar's Ae Dil Jai Mushkil has maximum nominations including in top four categories

Updated: July 12, 2017
18th IIFA Awards 2017: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been nominated in 8 categories. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. IIFA host Karan Johar is also nominated in Best Director category
  2. Udta Punjab, Pink and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story have 7 nominations each
  3. IIFA Awards will be held in New York on July 15
The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is scheduled to take place over the weekend. Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil tops the nomination list with eight nods including in top four categories - Best Film, Director, Actor and Actress. Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab tied for the second spot with seven nominations each. Sonam Kapoor's Neerja (which won three National Film Awards) has nominations in six categories while Rishi Kapoor's Kapoor & Sons scored five nods. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar have started arriving in New York City, where the IIFA festival will be hosted this year.

Here's the list of nomination:

Best Film

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Neerja
Pink
Sultan
Udta Punjab

Best Director

Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Ram Madhvani, Neerja
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink
Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan
Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab

Best Actor (Female)

Anushka Sharma, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Alia Bhatt, Dear Zindagi
Sonam Kapoor, Neerja
Taapsee Pannu, Pink
Alia Bhatt, Udta Punjab

Best Actor (Male)

Shahid Kapoor, Udta Punjab
Ranbir Kapoor, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shah Rukh Khan, Fan
Sushant Singh Rajput, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Amitabh Bachchan, Pink

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female)

Shabana Azmi, Neerja
Andrea Tariang, Pink
Ratna Pathak Shah, Kapoor & Sons
Disha Patani, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Richa Chadda, Sarbjit
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male)

Rajat Kapoor, Kapoor & Sons
Rajkummar Rao, Aligarh
Rishi Kapoor, Kapoor & Sons
Anupam Kher, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Amitabh Bachchan, Wazir

Best Actor In Comic Role

Varun Dhawan, Dishoom
Jimmy Shergill, Happy Bhag Jayegi
Rishi Kapoor, Kapoor & Sons

Best Actor In Negative Role

Niel Nitin Mukesh, Wazir
Shah Rukh Khan, Fan
Jim Sarbh, Neerja

Best Story

Kapoor & Sons, Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Shakun Batra
Neerja, Saiwyn Quadras
Pink, Ritesh Shah, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar

Best Lyrics

Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Amitabh Bhattacharya
Aave re Hitchki, Mirzya - Gulzar
Tu Chal, Pink - Tanvir Ghazi

Best Music Direction

Pritam, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Amaal Malik, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Amit Trivedi, Udta Punjab

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Amit Mishra - Bulleya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Diljit Dosanjh - Ikk Kudi, Udta Punjab
Armaan Malik - Besabriyaan, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Kanika Kapoor - Da Da Dasse, Udta Punjab
Neha Bhasin - Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan
Tulsi Kumar - Soch Na Sake, Airlift

The IIFA Awards 2017, which will take place in NYC's MetLife stadium on July 15, will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan.

