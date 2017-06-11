13 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir As Infiltration Attempts Rise

Srinagar: Thirteen terrorists trying to infiltrate into India from across Line of Control have been killed as infiltration attempts witnessed a dramatic rise since Thursday. The army said multiple infiltration attempts have been foiled near the Line of Control in Machil, Nougam, Uri and Gurez sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
Infiltration attempts typically increase as the snow melts in the high passes of Himalayas. This year, Pakistan has also pushed up firing from across the border, which provides cover fire to terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India.
One terrorist was killed in Gurez sector yesterday, five heavily armed terrorists were killed in Uri sector on Friday. On Thursday, three terrorists were killed in Nougam sector, where a soldier was also killed in the gunbattle. The army said the infiltration was backed by heavy firing from the Pakistani army.
"They fired artillery and mortar shells and resorted to heavy firing with automatic weapons. This was an attempt to aid infiltration of terrorists in the sector," said Brigadier Neeraj Soni. The army, he said, responded immediately and foiled the infiltration bid of terrorists.
According to army, 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled this year and 40 terrorists were killed near the Line of Control. The relentless operations, the army said, have defeated desperate attempts from Pakistan to spread terror in the state during the holy month Ramzan.
Last month, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said there has been a drastic 45 per cent fall in infiltration since the surgical strikes carried out by the army across the Line of Control in September last year.
On May 23, days after two soldiers were found murdered and mutilated near the Line of Control, the Army had released a video of a massive fire assault on Pakistani posts. It was as a message that the army would take firm action on locations across the border from where terrorists are infiltrating into India.