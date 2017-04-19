100 Kilograms Cannabis Seized By BSF On Bangladesh Border

All India | | Updated: April 19, 2017 21:38 IST
South Bengal frontier of the BSF has seized 406.45 kilograms of cannabis so far this year.

Kolkata:  At least 100 kilograms of cannabis was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) officials in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district on Wednesday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Ramchandra Pur outpost troopers mounted a special vigil near the International Border, the official said.

"The BSF personnel challenged some unidentified men with head loads and seized the Hemp cannabis wrapped in 47 plastic packets," Deputy Inspector General R.P.S. Jaswal of the BSF's South Bengal Frontier said.

"The smugglers managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness. The cannabis has been handed over to the customs department of Bangoan for legal action," he added.

The south Bengal frontier of the BSF has seized 406.45 kilograms of cannabis and apprehended three smugglers so far this year.
 

